All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is a national-level council for technical education. It falls under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development. Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level entrance examination conducted by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) every year as per the directions of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has finally announced the dates for conducting Common Management Admission Test (CMAT). As per the announcement, AICTE will be conducting the CMAT exam on 27th and 28th January 2018. Reports suggest that thousands of students had applied for the AICTE exam 2018. A huge number of students, seeking admissions in AICTE-approved institutions/university departments/constituent colleges/affiliated colleges, had applied for the exam. Candidates who had applied for the exams are said to be looking out for CMAT admit card as it carries the details of the venue, roll number etc. the CMAT admit card was released by AICTE.

AICTE had released a notification and invited online applications for CMAT 2017. The candidates who have applied need to carry their admit cards with them as without admit card candidate is not allowed to write the exam.

Follow these simple steps to download CMAT admit card 2018:

Visit the official website or the direct link provided below.

Click on CMAT Admit Card.

Enter all the required details in the provided fields.

Click on submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download/ Take a printout and carry to the exam.