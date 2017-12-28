Results of Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017 are expected to be declared soon, however, there is still no update from the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), the organisation responsible for conducting the exam. The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2017 was held in October 2017. The exam was conducted to fill 9,000 constable post.

Going by reports, a total of 11 lakh aspirants had applied for the post of constable in Bihar Police. The Bihar Police 2017 written exam was a two-hour examination. The question paper was of 100-marks. According to board guidelines, candidates with less than 30 marks will be disqualified. Meanwhile, candidates who will qualify the written exam will have to appear for the physical fitness test. It will be only after that when a merit list will be out to declare the final results. However, with no update so far on the declaration of results, candidates have been left in limbo.

After qualifying the written exam, candidates will be called for the physical fitness test in the said ration of 1:5. The process of inviting application for the exam had commenced in July 2017 which continued until August. Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had also given the notification for the recruitment of Police Sub Inspector vacancies.

