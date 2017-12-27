The 98-year-old man took admission in Master of Arts (Economics) in 2015 and after two regular academic sessions with Nalanda Open University in Patna, he was awarded the postgraduate degree in 2017. Not just the vice-chancellor of the university but the governor of Meghalaya, Ganga Prasad, was present among the panel to reward Rajkumar for his great achievement.

They say that there is no age for attaining education and the learning never stops. A man from Bareilly has proven it right by earning a post-graduate degree at an age of 98 years from Nalanda Open University, which is based in Patna, Bihar. Rajkumar Vaishya registered his name in the course in 2015, after more than seven decades of finishing his graduation and completed Masters in Arts with second division in 2017 after two successful academic sessions.

Rajkumar also said that he received incredible assistance from the teaching staff of the university as they helped him in passing the course with respectable numbers. While awarding the degree to him, the vice chancellor of the university, RK Sinha said, “This day will be celebrated as a golden day in Nalanda Open University’s history.”

Rajkumar Vaishya, currently residing in Rajender Nagar of Patna, basically hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh and always had the assion for education. It was in 1934 that he completed his matriculation and got his Bachelor of Law (LLB) degree in 1940. After almost 75 years of completing his graduation, Rajkumar took admission in MA course in 2015.