HSC result 2017: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination results date today.

The candidates who have been waiting for their class 12th results will be able to check their results as soon as it available on the official website of MSBSHSE.

At least 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board HSC 2017 exams that were conducted from February 28 to March 25,2017 by the MSBSHSE.

Last year, the overall passing percentage of HSC Maharashtra Board was overall passing percentage was 86.60 % of the state.

Steps to check your Maharashtra Board HSC Class 12 Result 2017: