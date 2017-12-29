The result of the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2017 has been declared. Candidates can access their results on the official website. Those candidates who pass the exam will have to appear for the main exam that will be conducted on January 21, 2018.

IBPS Clerk result 2017 for the preliminary exam has been announced. The examination was held on December 2, 3 and 9 this year. 7000 vacancies were announced and then the examinations were conducted for the same. The main examination will be conducted on January 21, 2018. The result of the preliminary exam can be seen on the official website of IBPS (ibps.in) or (click here) The candidates who appeared for the exam need to log in to the website and then fill in the field of roll number, registration number, date of birth and password. Once you log in with the above details the candidates can download the result.

Those candidates who pass the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam on January 19, 2018. The admit cards or the call letters of the main exam would be available for download in January starting. The mode of the main examination would be ‘online’. This exam would test a candidate in the following category General English, General/Financial Awareness, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. One can appear for the test both in English or Hindi accept the General English section.

In the preliminary exam, a candidate had to attempt three sections in the exam which are English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The total marks of the exam were 100 and there were 100 questions and the candidates were given 1 hour to complete the test.