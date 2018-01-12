IBPS SO exam result: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for Specialist officer (SO) preliminary Examination. Candidates can check their results through IBPS's website ibps.in. Aspirants who have qualified in this preliminary exam will appear for mains. IBPS SO exam is a selection process for 1315 Specialist Officers(SO) vacancies.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for Specialist officers (SO) preliminary Examination. Aspirants can check their result through IBPS’s website ibps.in. Preliminary exam was conducted in the December last year(2017), and now results are out. Candidates, who appeared in this exam can check their marks by simply checking out IBPS’s website. In this exam, around 150 questions were quized to the candidates in 3 different sections, English Language, Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. Preliminary exam for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist officers was conducted for 120 minutes.

Follow these simple steps to check out your Score for IBPS SO 2017 Examination-

IBPS SO (Scale I) – Salary and perks

A Specialist Officer’s (Scale I) salary includes basic pay of Rs 23,700. They have pay scale in the range of – 23700-980(7)-30560-1145(2)-32850-1310(7)-42020.

IBPS SOs are eligible for perks like dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance, newspaper reimbursement, hospitalization reimbursement, pension, petrol, deputation allowance, newspaper expenses, etc.

IBPS SO (Scale I) – Posting locations

SOs are posted either in the regional or zonal office or the head office of the bank throughout their career and therefore almost always get urban postings. As there are few places where a specialist officer can be transferred, the frequency of transfers is less.

IBPS SO (Scale I) – Selection Procedure

The selection process for the IBPS SO (Scale I) preliminary exam will have three steps-

Preliminary Exam (aptitude test) Main Exam (Based on knowledge of profession) Interview

Students who successfully qualify all the three will be called in for the IBPS SO (Scale I) Mains Examination.

IBPS SO (Scale I)- Posts on offer