Finally, IIM Lucknow has declared the CAT results 2017. Students can check the result at the official website of CAT 2017 @ www.iimcat.ac.in. But some applicants face issues in checking the CAT results and may find the official website still displaying the link for CAT 2016 scorecard. So here we bring you the step by step procedure to know result.

After the long wait and rumours finally IIM-Lucknow has declared the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 results. Firstly the results were expected to release in the first week of January 2018. Students can check the CAT result 2017 on the official website of CAT 2017 at https://iimcat.ac.in. The first step start with visiting the official website, after which they need to login to their CAT account with the use of login id and password they got at the time of CAT registration and then download score card.

CAT result in declared in the form of percentile with 100 percentile being the maximum. The scorecard of the exam is used by across country located premier management institutes such as MDI Gurgaon, FMS Delhi, JBIMS Mumbai etc. besides Indian Institute of Managemnet’s IIM’s. CAT result are valid for one year and can be downloaded from the website within a period of one year. Some students face issues in checking the CAT results band may find the official website still displaying the link for CAT 2016 scorecard.

In that case they are advised to clear their official browser cache and open the website in browsers like Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox etc. They can also open the CAT website in icongito mode and acces the CAT result 2017 link. Just like the last year, this year also 20 students had scored 100 percentile in CAT 2017. IIMs will begin the shortlisting process for selection rounds.

The ensuing selection process comprises Academic Writing Test (AWT) and Personal Interview (PI). Candidates are selected for selection rounds primarily on the basis of their CAT percentile and academic performance.

IIMs never reveal their cut off percentile, it is a common perception that only students that only students who score 99+ percentile are shortlisted for WAT and PI by the older IIMs.

The older IIMs are the most coveted business schools, making their way to the top ranking systems. These include IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta (the IIM A,B & C), IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Indore, and IIM Shillong.

It is believed that a students has to have 99+ percentile to get a call from one of these. Add to these the newer IIMs which total up the number of IIMs to 20. The newer IIMs, it is believed do not require 99+ percentile but still have high cut off.

Check the step by step procedure to check the CAT 2017 score card/results: