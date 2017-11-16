TOSS results 2017: The Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad (TOSS) has declared the results for TOSS SSC and TOSS intermediate exams 2017 at telanganaopenschool.org. Students who have appeared for the open school exams can also view their marks at manabadi.com.

The results of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) Open School Intermediate supplementary and SSC October examination results 2017 were announced on Wednesday—November 15. All students who appeared for the Telangana State Open School Society (TSOSS) SSC October and Intermediate supplementary exams can find the results at their official website—Manabadi.co.in which is the third party website which hosts examination results from the state. Also, aspirants who appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the official website of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS).

About 51,848 students appeared for the class 10 SSC exams while there were 45,306 students who gave the plus 2 inter exams. The pass percentage for SSC this year is 22.61 per cent with 11,725 students passing. As many as 14,104 students passed the inter exams bringing the pass percentage to 31.13. About 144 students from both the regular and the supplementary streams scored more than 80 per cent. TOSS had conducted the exam in April, the results of which were released in May. The open school then conducted the supplementary exams in October 2017.

Below are the steps to check the result of Inter (TOSS) Public Examinations, SSC (TOSS) Public Examinations:

Visit the website of Telangana Open School Society (TOSS)—www.telanganaopenschool.org

Go to the News and Media section, where candidates can find the tabs, Inter (TOSS) Public Examinations October 2017 and SSC (TOSS) Public Examinations, October 2017

Click on one of the tabs, after which the link will be prompted to enter their hall ticket number in the given space

Enter the hall ticket number and click on the submit button

The results will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for further reference

Also, in case you don’t remember your hall ticket number, candidates can download their hall tickets again from the website to check the results.