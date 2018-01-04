After Central Board Secondary Examination (CBSE) confirmed the release of date sheet for Board Examination of Class 10th and Class 12th. The examination date sheet for Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) are likely to released this week on the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) - cisce.org. However, the datesheet has not been released yet.

After Central Board Secondary Examination (CBSE) confirmed the release of date sheet for Board Examination of Class 10th and 12th. According to the sources, the examination date sheet for Indian School Certificate (ISC) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) are likely to released this week on the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) – cisce.org. The CISCE is a parent body which conducts ISC exam for Class 12 and ICSE exam for Class 10. As per the sources, the examinations are expected to start in the month of February. However, the datesheet has not been released yet.

The delay in the announcement of the date sheet of the board examinations of ISC and ICSE is likely due to the upcoming elections in the states of – Karnataka, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates of elections in these states which are expected to go to polls in early 2018. To avoid any overlap, the CISCE had decided that the ISC and ICSE Examination 2018 date sheet would be declared after the declaration of election dates by Election Commission of India.

As per recent update from sources, the examination date sheet may be declared in the first week of January 2018. However, there has been no official confirmation of the reports from the CISCE officials. Last year, the exams were conducted from March 10 to April 21, while the ISC (Class 12) exams were held between January 30 and April 26.

Here’s are the steps to check ISC and ICSE Board Examination 2018 Datesheet:-

Go to the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) www.cisce.org

Click on the relevant link

After clicking the same, the date sheet will be displayed on the screen

Take a print-out for future use