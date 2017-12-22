The prospectus for 2018-19 says nothing about the de-linking of M.Phil and Ph.D and treats them as an integrated course.The decision to de-link the two courses was taken in 144th Academic Council meeting held on December 1, which, if enforced, would have meant sitting for another entrance to get admission in Ph.D course after clearing M.Phil.

The (JNU) on Thursday revoked its decision of de-linking M.Phil and Ph.D programmes, saying that the admission into the two courses will be done as originally advertised

The (JNU) on Thursday revoked its decision of de-linking M.Phil and Ph.D programmes, saying that the admission into the two courses will be done as originally advertised.The admit card recently issued to students due to appear for the entrance test for the two courses had declared M.Phil as a “terminal course”, which meant that a provisional admission in Ph.D after completion of M.Phil, as earlier used to happen, would not be possible in the current session.

However, with the notice on Thursday, the varsity recalled that decision saying that the admission will be on the conditions as advertised in the latest prospectus, i.e. an automatic admission to Ph.D after securing certain grade points in the M.Phil.”This is for the information of all that terms and conditions related to admission into M.Phil/Ph.D programmes of JNU for the academic year 2018-19 will be as per the Prospectus, 2018-19,” the latest notice read.

Student groups had opposed the decision and had demanded that it be deferred till the next academic session, if it had to be done.\On Tuesday, RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had threatened the authorities of going on a fast from December 25 — two days ahead of beginning of entrance test, which will be held till December 30.