The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) 2nd PU & SSLC class 10 Results 2017 likely to be declared on May 11-12. The Candidates can check their results on the official website once declared.

The KSEEB Karnataka Board has successfully conducted the exam. The Board is likely to be announcing 2nd PUC results at 3 pm on May 11 and SSLC Examination Result 2017, Karnataka Board SSLC Examination Results 2017, KSEEB RESULTS 2017, Karnataka Class 10 Results 2017 on May 12.

The Students who had appeared for the exam can access their results on kseeb.kar.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in, after it is released.

About Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board:

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came in to existence in the year 1966 and has been conducting SSLC (Class 10th) and PUC (Class 12th) examinations.