NEET 2018 admit cards have been released by National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates can log on to the website and download the admit card. While appearing for the exam it is obligatory for all the candidates to carry the documents mentioned on the admit card. Candidates who fail to adhere to the above guidelines will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Every candidate should carry the admit card for the examination along with the other relevant documents

The admit card of NEET 2018 has been released by National Board of Examinations (NBE) on the official website neetpg.nbe.edu.in. The candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website on January 7. NEET Exam or (National Eligibility Entrance Test is an entrance exam cum single eligibility test for admission to postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS and PG Diploma courses. An online demo test is also available for the candidates on the website to understand the online process of the examination.

Once the candidates download the admit card the candidate is required to paste the latest photograph on the admit card to make the admit card valid. It is must for the candidates to carry the admit card for the examination along with the other relevant documents. National Board of Examinations (NBE) has made it mandatory to carry the admit card and if the candidate fails to adhere to it the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website (neetpg.nbe.edu.in) or click here

Step 2: On the homepage click on the NEET PG

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on the admit card link

Step 5: Enter the credentials and log in

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a print out of the same

Step 7: Attach the latest picture to the admit card