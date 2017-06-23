As per the update on results.gov.in, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have declared the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET Result 2017) results today. All candidates who appeared for the NEET examination can check their NEET Result score on cbseresults.nic.in and cbseneet.nic.in.

Conducted in 10 different languages, a total of 11, 38,890 students are said to have registered for NEET examination. This includes 1,522 NRIs, 480 OCIs, 70 PIOs & 613 foreign students.

The Supreme Court, last week, had set aside a Madras High Court order and had directed the CBSE to declare NEET 2017 Result by June 26. The NEET results were earlier supposed to be out by June 8. But the Madras HC had stayed the declaration on a plea citing lack of uniformity in question paper.

Steps to check CBSE NEET Result 2017