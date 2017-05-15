The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE Kerala) will declare the Class 12 results today, Monday. The results of both Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSC) will declare the results at 2 pm.

All the students who appeared for the Kerala DHSE (Directorate of Higher Secondary Education) Class 12 Science and Class 12 Commerce examinations can check the Kerala Board VHSE/DHSE Results 2017 as soon as the results are declared.

At least 4 lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted from March 8 till March 28 at various test centres across the state.

Steps to check Kerala Board VHSE Result 2017/Kerala DHSE (12th Class) Exam Result 2017:

• Log on to the official website of keralaresults.nic.in

• Click on the ‘VHSE Results’ tab.

• Enter the required details

• Your results will be displayed on the screen

• Download and take printout of the same for future reference