Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Senior Secondary Class 12th results 2017 likely to be declared on May 12 anytime. The students can check their SSC results at official website once it’s declared.

PSEB has successfully conducted the class 10 and 12 exam in the month of March and now Punjab School Education Board is decided to announce the result of Class 12th on May 12 and of Class 10th by the 3rd week of May.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) conducts many exams every year. Lakhs of students appear for the class 10 and 12 exams.

Step to check the PSEB SSC Class 12th Results 2017: