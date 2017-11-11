In a bizarre set of rules, Savitribai Phule Pune University has come out with a new rule to award Gold medals to students. In a new circular issued in the University, only those students who are vegetarian and teetotalers, will only be eligible for a Gold medal.

In what could be termed as one of the bizarre way to award gold medal to the students of this university, according to a new rule, the students who are vegetarian and teetotalers will only be eligible for the gold medal. Yes, this is true. While colleges rank students on the basis of their academic performance through out their college curriculum, but according to a new circular issued in Savitribai Phule Pune University, students who are vegetarian and teetotalers will only pass the criteria for being eligible to be awarded a Gold medal.

Defending this new rule, Savitribai Phule Pune University said that it has not set out these rules but they have been defined by the one who sponsor these medals. Speaking on the matter, according to a leading daily, a top official of the University said that all the awards are sponsored by outsiders therefore they follow their terms and conditions. Out of 10 point criteria mentioned in the circular on the basis of which students will be eligible to be awarded with a gold medal or not, point number 7 states that a student should be a vegetarian and teetotaler.

Raising the voice against the move and hitting out at Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena have slammed the university. NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter took to her Twitter account and said, “Shocking disappointing decision by Pune University – so proud of education in our state, What has happened to our universities. Please focus on Education not food.

Shocking disappointing decision by Pune University – so proud of education in our state, What has happened to our universities . Please focus on Education not food. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 10, 2017

Not only the politicians, but people across varsities and on social media have slammed this circular. A random Twitter user said that even if Pune University decides to give gold medals to only vegetarian student(s), how are they going to prove if a student is vegetarian or not.! Blood test ? Ridiculous..!

Even if Pune University decides to give gold medals to only vegetarian student(s), how are they going to prove if a student is vegetarian or not.! Blood test ? Ridiculous..! #puneuniversity #stopplayingwithcareers — Abhishek Lonkar (@lonkarabhishek1) November 10, 2017

