Thanks to a technical error in results of SSC CGL, Staff Selection Commission has released the revised result for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2017. 39434, aspirants have made this time and qualified for Tier 2 exam.

For the aspirants who lost the hopes after the result of Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level test Tier 1 exam, a technical glitch has made it for them. After repeatedly postponing the Tier 2 exam, SSC has come up with a fresh result list for the Tier 1 exam, but this time with lower cut off marks, in the fresh results 9434 more candidates have qualified for the tier 2 exam. SSC has cut down their criteria for qualification by 4 to percent.The full list of candidates is available at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

‘it was discovered that due to a technical glitch, a few tentative Answer Keys had not been revised. The Commission, therefore, undertook a comprehensive review. Based on the comprehensive review undertaken by the Commission, there has been a lowering in the cut off marks which has resulted in the revision of the result,’says SSC official.

candidates who are seeking for their result can check it on Staff Selection Commission’s website sss.nic.in.

a notification released by SSC read, “The Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier I), 2017 from 05.08.2017 to 24.08.2017 in the Computer Based Mode. The tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in.”

Check your SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 result by simply following these steps: