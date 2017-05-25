The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) SSC result 2017 likely to be declared on May 25, today at 11 am. The Students can check their class 10th result at official website.

The Goa Board had conducted class 12th exam 2017 in the month of April and now going to announce its results. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can access their SSC result at board site once it’s declared.

About Goa Board

The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (abbreviated GBSHSE) is the main state board of education in the Indian state of Goa, responsible for secondary and higher secondary education management in its affiliated schools. The board is an education board native to the state of Goa. The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was established on 27 May 1975 under “The Goa, Daman and Diu Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Act, 1975

Steps to download the Goa class 10 SSC results 2017: