The Telangana Open School Society of Hyderabad (TOSS) have declared its TOSS SSC 2017 and TOSS intermediate exams 2017 on Monday.

Candidates who had appeared for the TOSS SSC and TOSS intermediate examination can now check their results from the official website.

In total around 51,848 student appeared for the class 10 SSC exams while 45,306 students appeared for the plus 2 inter exams.

Sources revealed that passing percentage for SSC this year was 22.61 per cent with 11,725 students clearing the examination.

Here are the steps to check the TOSS Intermediate, SSC results 2017:

– Go to the official TOSS website which is telanganaopenschool.org from any browser.

– Just click on the tab for “RESULTS OF SSC (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL- 2017” or “RESULTS OF INTER (TOSS) PUBLIC EXAMINATIONS, APRIL- 2017”.

– Enter the required details in the field provided and click on submit.

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further assistance.

