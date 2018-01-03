UCEED is a common entrance exam for Bachelor of Design (B.Des). Students who clear this exam will get admission at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Jabalpur. UCEED has issued the admit cards and Entrance Exam will be conducted on 20 January 2018. Students can find their admit cards online through UCEED's website.

Admit cards for UCEED 2018 has been released and the exam is being scheduled for 20 January 2018. This exam is for candidates seeking admission in undergraduate programme Bachelor of Design. After passing this Exam students will directly get Admission in reputed college/University of the country that teaches various forms of designing. UCEED is an entrance exam conducted every year for candidates who are willing to take admission in Bachelor of Design (B.Des) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Candidates who have applied for UCEED 2018-2019 can find admit cards by following these simple steps:

How to Download UCEED 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2 – Click on the Download Admit Card url

Step 3 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further reference

Before writing up the exam Candidates should read the information carefully given on the admit card. Try to fill the basic information in Block letters like Name, Registration ID, Roll Number, Examination Centre, etc.

UCEED 2018-2019 will be conducted at all India level, scheduled to be conducted on 20th January 2018 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Candidates will be given 3 hours to attempt the computer-based exam. The results of the same are expected to be declared on 18th February 2018.

The entrance exam is set in English language only and carries 300 marks. The questions are divided into three categories viz:

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)