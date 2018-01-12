Uttar Pradesh Board Of Secondary & Higher Education (UPMSP Board) High School class 10 examination date sheet has now been released by the state board authority. The date sheet has been released on the (UPMSP Board) High School official website. Check out the date sheet here and also steps to download the PDF file.

Click here for UPMSP High School Board class 10 exam time table: TimeTableExam_2018. Students can also download the UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2018 in PDF from Uttar Pradesh Education Board’s official website. Here how you can download the UPMSP High School Board class 10 exam date sheet.