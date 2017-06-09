A- A A+

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board class 10 and 12 result 2017 is expected to declare on June 9, today. The students can check their results on their official websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

The result is expected to be declared at around 12:30 PM today, 9 June. The UP Board exams were conducted this year from March 16.

Around 60 lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams. This year the Board saw more than 13,000 dropouts in which around 7,802 students backed out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level.

Students can also check their UP Board Results at Examresults.net. They can also check the results through SMS by sending ‘UP10<space>roll number’ or ‘UP12<space>roll number’ to 56263.

This year the UP Board Exams were delayed due to assembly elections that were held during the months of February and March which consequently delayed the results.

The Delhi High Court verdict asking CBSE board to reinstate the scrapped marks moderation policy also delayed the UP Board exam Results. UP Board has decided to carry on giving grace marks to their failing students.

First Published | 9 June 2017 9:34 AM
