The delay in declaration of time table for CBSE board exams 2018 has left many parents and students worried. Some reports claim that the delay has been caused due to the expected release of election schedule in poll-bound states. Earlier reports had suggested that the time table would be released in the first week of January, however it did not happen.

The worries for students appearing for this year's board exams seem to be soaring high as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the dates for the examination

The worries for students appearing for this year’s board exams seem to be soaring high as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the dates for the examination. Although many seem to be having access to the timetable, it is only fake news as there is no official confirmation from the board as yet. School teachers and principals have also claimed that they do not have access to the date sheet as yet.

The delay in declaration of time table has left many parents and students worried. Some reports claim that the delay has been caused due to the expected release of election schedule in poll-bound states. Earlier reports had suggested that the time table would be released in the first week of January, however it did not happen. “Since December, we are eagerly waiting for the exam timetable in order to plan accordingly. Without the schedule, I have to continue to study all the subjects for now,” a student was quoted as saying by The Times of India. Despite the delay, students have pulled up their socks and have begun studying hard for the exams.

“We are serious about our study as only a couple of months are left now. But too much of stress does not help either. I have been relaxing by listening to light music and keeping myself away from social media. I want to be by myself and spend time with my family now,” another student was quoted as saying by the newspaper.