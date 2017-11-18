Dyal Singh College was set up in 1958 as first evening college of the university. The college was given an approval by the Executive Council earlier in September for conversion into a full-fledged college. The GB's resolution on the new name of the college has been sent to the DU Vice-Chancellor for formal approval.

Delhi University’s Dayal Singh (Evening) College is set to be renamed as Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya once it is converted to a morning college, the Govening Body of Dyal Singh College decided on Friday. The college was set up in 1958 as first evening college of the university and was given an approval by the Executive Council earlier for conversion into a full-fledged college. The GB’s resolution has been sent to the DU Vice-Chancellor for formal approval. Although Dayal Singh (Evening) college has already shifted to morning timings, its name requires change since Dyal Singh (Morning) college already exists. Earlier, the college was planning to change its name to Madan Mohan Malviya College, However GB changed the idea and in order to ‘pay obeisance to the mother’.

“Woh (Malviya) kiske bachche the? Hum unhi ko pranaam kar rahe hain. Maa ka darza sabse upar hota hai aur unhe pranaam karna hai. (Whose child was Malviya? We are paying respect to her. The stature of the mother is above all else). Vande mataram means to pay obeisance to the mother. There is no politics in the name,” Chairman of GB and BJP leader Amitabh Sinha told The Indian Express. “Whether it’s your own mother or Bharat mata, mother is mother. Those who have a problem with paying obeisance to mother, there is a question mark on whether they are human beings or not,” he said. Sinha said the decision was unanimous among 16 members. Sharma, too, said the decision was unanimous and that the proposal came from Sinha. However, GB member and English teacher Viraj Kafle said he had opposed the decision: “… This is not the correct time to be naming the college since there are more important issues, like that of bifurcation… I had issues with the name as well but I felt that could be discussed later. I will give a written dissent note as well, ” he further said.

Meanwhile, the protests are on in the college with some students and teachers opposing the bifurcation process.