Vidya Balan is one of the most celebrated and talented Bollywood actresses and is known for her style sense, especially her choice and collection of sarees. Vidya Balan surely carries a saree like no one else and her beautiful Instagram pictures in which she is looking like a dream are a proof.

Tumahri Sulu star Vidya Balan might not have a zero figure but surely knows how to carry her classy outfits. When it comes to wearing a saree, Vidya Balan is a true trendsetter as her choice is subtle, graceful and classy all at once. From the beautiful prints to the alluring combinations, Vidya never fails to impress us with her choice of sarees. Apart from being a phenomenal actress and a true inspiration for many, her choice of sarees is so impressive that it makes you envy her. The unique designs and never seen before styles, her saree photos make you want to go shopping immediately.

The Bollywood actress, who made her debut in Bollywood industry in 2006 with the film Parineeta opposite Saif Ali Khan and was last seen in the film Begum Jaan. The versatile actress has been gearing up for her upcoming venture Tumhari Sulu which is slated to release on November 17. Vidya is known for taking up controversial roles such as the one in The Dirty Picture. The National Award Winning actress has been immensely praised for her exceptional performance in movies like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, and Paa. Her saree looks from movies like Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Tumhari Sulu have been praised over the time.

The diva spotted wearing different types of sarees for her public appearances. Also, Her Instagram account is also filled with her beautiful pictures wearing stunning and adorable sarees which are to die for. With those subtle and elegant styles and designs and astonishing jewellery, she looks like a dream in her photos and in real life with those beautiful sarees.