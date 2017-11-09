It has exactly been 10 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Om Shanti Om was released at the Box Office. There are many famous dialogues from the movie delivered by none other than King Khan which will always remain classics.

. Although there are many interesting things about the film, but Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogues are one thing which are still celebrated

It has been 10 years since Om Shanti Om was released on Diwali in 2007. It was on November 9, 2007, that Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya clashed at the box office. Interestingly, it was the same day that three debutants — Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their big Bollywood debut and since then, there’s been no looking back. Farah Khan, who helmed and choreographed Om Shanti Om, the revenge drama based on reincarnation, took to Twitter to share the happiness. “Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the lov it still gets.. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day,” she wrote.

Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan and debutant Deepika Padukone in the lead roles while Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher featured in supporting roles. More than forty-two well-known Hindi movie stars appear in the course of the film, including thirty of them (not including the stars of the film) in one song alone. The film is set in the 1970s and 2000s; it pays tribute to and pokes fun at, the Indian film industry of both these eras. Although there are many interesting things about the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogues are one thing which continue to be celebrated.

Here are the five most famous dialogues of King Khan from Om Shanti Om:

1-Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaaho to puri kayanat usey tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.

2-Itni shidaat se main tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, ki har zaare ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai. Kehte hain ki.

3- Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.

4-Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu … ishwar ka aashirwad hota hai ek chutki sindoor … suhagan ke sarr ka taj hota hai ek chutki sindoor … har aurat ka khwab hota hai ek chutki sindoor.

5- Hamari filmo ki tarah, hamari zindagi mein bhi end tak sab kuch thik hi ho jaata hai … happy ending

The 1st photo shoot of @deepikapadukone .. the 1 where i knew shes my Shantipriya.. #10yrsofOSO.. pic credit-@avinashgowarikar pic.twitter.com/FMGvrEG5ge — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017

The 1 that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy!!😄#10YearsOfOSO pic.twitter.com/lZXAemAGlM — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017