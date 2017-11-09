It has been 10 years that our favourite movie Om Shanti Om had released. The Farah Khan film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika. The film performed extremely well and the Box Office. We get you some interesting facts about the SRK-Deepika film.

Farah Khan, who helmed and choreographed the revenge drama based on reincarnation, took to Twitter to share the happiness

It was on November 9, 2007, that Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya clashed at the box office. Interestingly, it was the same day that three debutants – Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor made their big Bollywood debut and since then, there’s been no looking back. Farah Khan, who helmed and choreographed Om Shanti Om, the revenge drama based on reincarnation, took to Twitter to share the happiness. “Can’t believe its #10YearsOfOSO .. feels like yesterday.thank you 4 the love it still gets. @iamsrk @deepikapadukone going 2pakao ul 2day,” she wrote.

Om Shanti Om starred Shah Rukh Khan and debutant Deepika Padukone in the lead roles while Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher featured in supporting roles. More than forty-two well-known Hindi movie stars appear in the course of the film, including thirty of them (not including the stars of the film) in one song alone. The film is set in the 1970s and 2000s; it pays tribute to and pokes fun at the Indian film industry of both these eras.

Here are 5 interesting facts about the film Om Shanti Om:

Deepika Padukone’s big Bollywood break: Om Shanti Om marked the Deepika Padukone’s debut on the silver screen. Her performance as Shantipriya, a leading actress of the 1970s, and later as Sandy, an aspiring actress earned her the Best Female Debut Award and received her first nomination in the Best Actress category. After her performance in Om Shanti Om, it was obvious that the actress had a bright future in the Bollywood film industry with those tall legs, cute smile and a lot of talent.

Shah Rukh Khan’s six-packs: It was 10 years ago when Shah Rukh Khan started the trend of six-pack abs after his sexy performance in the famous track ‘Dard-e-Disco’ which made girls go gaga over his sick-pack abs. It is said that Shah Rukh had trained for the perfect six packs which he flaunted in the song.

The 1 that started it all! Thank u @iamsrk 4 taking off ur shirt n making millions happy!!😄#10YearsOfOSO pic.twitter.com/lZXAemAGlM — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 9, 2017

Arjun Rampal in a negative role: We all know that Arjun Rampal completely nailed his performance in a negative role. He did complete justice to his character of producer Mukesh Mehra in the film who has vicious intentions. It was the first time that Arjun Rampal portrayed a negative character on screen which earned him the best actor award in a negative role.

Almost all the Bollywood together on the same screen: 36 stars Shivdasani, Shabana Azmi, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Amrita Arora, Vidya Balan, Juhi Chawla, Saif Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Mithun Chakraborty, Dharmendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Sunil Shetty, Govinda, Bobby Deol etc. Nobody charged Shah Rukh anything for making an appearance in the Deewangi song. Everybody did the song gratis. Knowing Shah Rukh Khan, he sent each of the stars who made a special appearance in the film, a gift hamper.

The famous clash with Saawariya: It was 10 years ago when everyone was waiting for Diwali and one of the biggest Bollywood clashes of all times—Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor and Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om. Saawariya, however, failed at the Box Office while Om Shanti Om was one of the highest grosser of that year.

Here’s what Farah Khan tweeted: