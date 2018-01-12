Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is once again back with another horror film titled 1921 but the film fails to engage or scare the audience because of the boring script and stretched story-line. Although, Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has given us some classic horror films like the Raaz franchise, 1921 couldn’t stand up to the mark. The film fails to engage to audience and doesn’t seem to be scary from any angle.

1921, which is the third installment of the 1920 horror franchise titled 1921 and features Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra in lead roles, finally hit the screens on Friday—January 12. The film, which is directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was suppose to be a horror movie but rather turned out to be a comedy film instead. The makers of the film seem to have added a lot of unwanted masala to the film making it cliché. The over acting of the stars and imprompt lovemaking scenes make it even more boring. Although the first part of the 1920 horror franchise was really appreciated, this part will surely disappoint the audience.

1921 is the story of Ayush, played by Karan Kundra who goes to London to study music in the year 1921. It has only been a month and his life seems to be going perfectly until he experiences some paranormal activity and goes to a psychic medium named Rose for help, played by Zareen Khan and she promises to help him. As she takes up his case, the two get closer and intimate and slowly develop feelings for each other. However, this only raises the trouble and fear even more as the spirits make their lives hell. Rose even claims that she has never faced such a powerful spirit in her life.

