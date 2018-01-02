Sharing his views about 2.0, Rajinikanth said the movie is going to be ultimate and will be a fresh and interesting subject. He further said there will be movies even more expensive in the future but 2.0 will be remembered for its grandeur and treatment as much as SS Vasan’s Chandralekha (1948) was for the older generation.

2018 is going to be a great year for superstar Rajinikanth as the most eagerly awaited 2.0 is releasing in April, 2018. The actor has been lately meeting his fans and friends to promote his movie as he did not have a 2017 release, despite being in the spotlight for his political plunge. Made on a budget of Rs 450 crore, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 is said to be India’s most expensive film. The sci-fi entertainer has been directed by S Shankar and has Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as the antagonist. The Rajinikanth flick will be released in three languages — Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Besides these three languages, the film will be released in 12 other languages too.

On his interaction with the fans, the Tamil superstar told Firstpost, “ I don’t think there will be another big budget movie like 2.0. It is going to be the ultimate and will be a fresh and interesting subject. Of course there will be even more expensive films in the future but I’m sure this one will be remembered for its grandeur and treatment as much as SS Vasan’s Chandralekha (1948) was for the older generation. The release of the film got delayed because of the CG work and (AR) Rahman can do the re-recording only after the final mix is ready.”

Here is all about the movie 2.0:

Storyline: 2.0 is a science fiction film written and directed by S. Shankar, co-written by B Jeyamohan, and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. This is first Indian film that is directly shot in 3D. The movie is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran.

Star cast: The movie features Rajinikanth reprising the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, alongside Akshay Kumar as Crow Man, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Riyaz Khan and Kalabhavan Shajohn.

Music: The music for the film has been composed by none other than AR Rahman. The soundtrack has Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. It includes 3 songs, with one remaining song “Pullinangal” to be released soon.

Release date: In November, 2017, it was revealed that 2.0 was scheduled for release during Diwali. But then the release date was postponed to January 25, 2018, citing some post-production issues. The film was later shifted to release in April, 2018.

Watch the trailer here: