As the year comes to an end, let's have a look at top Bhojpuri hit songs which ruled the charts in 2017. From weddings to parties, villages to big cities, these songs became the most highly requested chart-busters of the year as well as broke all records on the Internet with more than 10 crore views.

Bhojpuri songs ruled the top music charts in 2017. From weddings to parties, villages to big cities, these songs became the most highly requested chartbusters of the year. Young or old, the entire nation was dancing to the beats of these chartbusters, giving a tough competition to the Punjabi Rap songs by popular singers such as Badshah and Raftaar as well as masala Bollywood songs. These hit songs also became one of the most highly watched videos on YouTube, breaking all the previous records.

Here is a compiled list of all the Bhojpuri Songs that were loved throughout the year 2017:

Raate Diya Butake – The hit song ‘Raate Diya Butake kya kya kiya’ is from the film ‘Satya’ which was released this year. The song has garnered more than 10 crore views on Youtube. This special song sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali has been characterized by film actors Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh.

Sarso Ke Saagiya Taaza – The Bhojpuri film ‘Mehendi laga ke rakhna’ was released in March 2017. The hit song ‘Sarso ke Saagiya Taaza’ was perfomed by leading actors Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. More than 20 lakh fans on YouTube have watched the superhit music video.

Piyewa Se Pahile Hamar Rahlu – The song Piyewa se Pahile Hamar Rahlu became an instant hit and gained more than 3 crore views on YouTube in just 2 months. The song has been sung by singer Ritesh Pandey and Khushboo Tiwari Keti.

Laga Ke Fair Lovely Jaan Lebe Ka Re Pagli – The Bhojpuri super hit song ‘Laga Ke Fair Lovely Jaan Lebe Ka Re Pagli’ is from the film ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’. The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Ritu Singh and performed by Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.

Luliya Ka Maange Le – The Audiences have immensely appreciated the song ‘Luliya Ka Maange Le’ from the film “Satya’. The superhit song has managed to gain more than 31 lakh views on YouTube in almost 11 months.

Patar Chittar Chotki Jahjiya – The superhit song is from the film ‘Sarkar Raj’ and has been characterised by Bhojpuri film actors Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Audiences have loved the on screen chemistry between the actor and the music video has been able to garner more than 32 lakh views on YouTube.