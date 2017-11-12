Golmaal Again, one of 2017's biggest blockbuster, is all set to enter Rs 200 crore club. Going by film critic and movie analyst Taran Adarsh, who tweeted latest earning of the film on Sunday, Golmaal Again has so far minted Rs 199.74 crore and is likely to touch Rs 200 crore mark anytime from now. Golmaal Again has also become Ajay Devgn's highest-earning movie to date after Singham Returns.

Golmaal Again, one of the biggest blockbuster of 2017, is set to enter Rs 200 crore club, going by movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh, who informed about film’s latest earnings on his Twitter account. Going by the response Rohit’s Shetty’s directional was getting, it is pretty clear that the film is definitely entering Rs 200 crore club. Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukes. One Golmaal Again enters the double century club, it will also be Ajay Devgn’s first movie to enter the club.

Sharing the information on Twitter, film analyst and critic Taran Adarsh said, “Golmaal Again steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today (Sun; Day 24) … (Week 4) Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER!” Golmaal Again, which is the fourth instalment of Golmaal franchise was able to live up to viewers expectations and was a full entertaining blockbuster with a new ‘ghost twist’ this time to the story. Golmaal Again, as it approaches to enter Rs 200 crore club, has already set high targets for yet to release two other most awaited movies — Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai.

#GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2017

Collaborating for the 10th time, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty along with other star actors, has been successful to be able to give a ‘doze of laughter’ to the audience and with a franchise like Golmaal, expectations are bound to rise. Golmaal Again will also be Bollywood’s first movie of 2017, to enter Rs 200 crore club. However, Baahubali: The Conclusion, which broke records after records not just in the national market but also globally, did just not enter Rs 200 crore club but crossed a whopping Rs 500 crore.

It’s very likely that Golmaal Again will able to make it to Rs 200 crore by Sunday evening (Nov 12), and once it happens it would be interesting to see how Padmavati and Tiger Zinda Hai will perform.