Director of the documentary titled '21 Months of Hell', Yadu Vijayakrishnan, after his film was denied certificate from the Censor Board, spoke to NewsX. While giving his initial reaction, Yadu Vijayakrishnan said, "The documentary is about the torture methods practised during the emergency."

A documentary titled 21 Months of Hell on the emergency has been denied the censor board’s certificate. The documentary film is based on the methods used by police after the emergency was declared in 1975. Yadu Vijayakrishnan, the director of 21 Months of Hell, after his film, was rejected a censor board’s certificate said that they didn’t suggest any modification and just rejected it. According to reports, the documentary also has real-life accounts of surviving victims and reenactment of torture methods. According to Yadu Vijayakrishnan, members of the board while giving reasons said that it disrespects the national flag and Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking to NewsX after his film was denied certificate by Censor board, Yadu Vijayakrishnan said, “The documentary is about the torture methods practised during the emergency. It doesn’t discuss the political scenario at that time, it doesn’t discuss whatever political party was on which alliance … in the documentary obviously we have mentioned about Indira Gandhi, who was the Prime Minister of India during that time, but it only concentrates on torture methods – 13 types of torture methods. We have interviewed surviving victims which are still suffering from medical effects after they faced torture during the emergency period.”

“They (Censor Board) pointed out some violations such as documentary insults Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Flag and said it has too much violence. I actually applied for an ‘A’ certificate because obviously, we are talking about torture method so it will have violence, so that’s why I asked for an ‘A’ certificate … and what they are saying about insulting the national flag and Mahatma Gandhi is that there is a scene in the documentary which was based on a real incident that happened during the emergency where the protesters were shouting slogans like ‘Bolo Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Bolo Gandhiji Ki Jai’, the police which came to disperse the protesers hailed the living Gandhi instead of dead one. They were mentioning Indira Gandhi at that point in time. It’s based real-life incident which I have got after interviewing people, interview the survivors and by searching literature, but Censor Board consider’s this as a violation from director’s part … anyways I was ready to edit and make whatever suggestions they are going to suggest.”

“But they said they are going to reject the film as a whole. They also said that the film has bad language … the ridiculous thing is that they are saying there is no evidence of the torture methods happened during the emergency period … they said they want written evidence … I said I have got case reports, they replied they want written government reports …. They want to suppress the film as they think they can silence the history. Efforts are being made to suppress the truth.”

Vijayakrishnan even mentioned, “Censor Board has rejected my film wholly. They didn’t suggest any modification, just rejected it. They said they’ll forward the report to Mumbai headquarter for a revising committee.” Vijayakrishnan further said, “BJP is accused of interfering in our field but my film talks about RSS and Jansangh’s work to restore democracy, following this logic we would’ve got a certificate but most members of Censor Board are leftists and of Congress.”