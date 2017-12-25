It has been 24 years since Shah Rukh Khan’s landmark movie Darr released. The psychological thriller gave the superstar the title of the most charming villain ever. The movie came out to be a game changer for Shah Rukh Khan and made an overnight star. Let us all read some facts about this remarkable movie which is a cult classic of its time.

Who had expected that the villain in this movie is going to be the Badshah of Bollywood? Yes, we are talking about the Shah Rukh Khan’s landmark movie Darr which has completed its 24 years yesterday. The psychological thriller was massively praised by critics and audiences. The cult classic was a production of Yash Raj Films. It is from one of those movies that Indian cinema that has a remarkable history of excellence with it. On December 24, the movie completed its 24 years. So, we have decided to pay a tribute to this amazing piece of art with some unknown facts that will make you a fan with facts.

Shah Rukh Khan played a role of a psycho lover who is obsessed with his girlfriend. He is so adamant to marry his lone Kiran (Juhi Chawla) at any cost. In the climax, Sunil Malhotra (Sunny Deol) saves Kiran and the psycho lover dies. Coming to the cast, Sunny Deol who was a much-established star as compared to Shah Rukh Khan back then, was offered to choose between the role of Sunil Malhotra and Rahul Mehra. He chose Sunil Malhotra while Rahul Mehra’s role landed with Shah Rukh Khan. And here the destiny played its part and Shah Rukh Khan became the star of millennials.

The role was first assigned to Ajay Devgn, but being busy in another shoot, he turned down the role. Later Aamir was offered the role, but due to some personal tiffs, he refused too. Finally, SRK was finalised for the role and what happened next is history. The role of Kiran was initially offered to Raveena Tandon and finally came into hands of Juhi Chawala.

Yash Chopra got the idea to make Darr when Hrithik Roshan and Uday Chopra was watching Dead Calm. In fact, Hrithik Roshan is the one who gave the title ‘Darr’. After Darr, Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol never did a film together. The movie was so good that in 1996, Hollywood film Fear was inspired by the iconic Darr.

In an interview with Catch News, Sunny Deol revealed why he never worked with him again. He said, “This is an old issue, Yash Chopra never told me that villain is going to be glorified in Darr and other than this I don’t have any problem with them. I always had worked with open heart and I always work with directors believe. Many actors don’t do that, heroism should be standing on truth.” Shah Rukh Khan was also sceptical in accepting the role as a negative role in the beginning of his career might affect his image. But instead, he became a superstar.