The trailer of the erotic franchise Fifty Shades of Grey was released online on Monday and it is more sizzling, more steamy and more gripping. Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are now husband and wife and will be seen sharing such a chemistry which will set the screen on fire.

The trailer of the final chapter of the 50 Shades franchise was finally unveiled on Monday. In the trailer, Anastasia Steele, played by Dakota Johnson, is seen getting jealous of the body language and affections of an architect played by the blonde beauty Arielle Kebbel. The sexy woman is seen getting close to Steele’s new husband Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan. The trailer shows glimpses of the expected BDSM prisons, helicopter rides, a lot of passion and this time—threats and guns. We cannot miss the hot chemistry between Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) which is more sizzling than ever. The slow piano music score in the background sets a sensual mood too.

In the third and final installment of the franchise, Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele are seen well settled in their married life before things begin to go wrong. They are seen sipping champagne at exotic locations and travelling in their private jets but the bliss soon seems to fail as Ana appears to get a little jealous of the sexy and stunning architect employed to renovate their dream home. The trailer later sees Ana, who is no longer the shy student anymore, looking terrified as she is called by an unknown man who threatens her.

There will underwater swimming scenes, steamy bathtub scenes, Jet Ski adventures and lot of BDSM which is going to set the screens on fire. Fans are clearly very excited for 50 shades freed. The film, helmed by James Foley, is the adaptation of the third novel in author EL James’s erotic trilogy. The film opens in the US on February 9, 2018, the Valentine’s Day weekend.