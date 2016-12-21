First Look: Taimur Ali Khan’s picture with mom Kareena Kapoor is just adorable!
| Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 00:04
Kareena Kapoor is seen holding Taimur Ali Khan and kissing him on his forehead.

New Delhi: The Royal couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their first child on Tuesday at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. They have named him Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The first look of the ‘little Nawab’ Taimur is out and fans all over the world are going crazy. The picture features Kareena and her little bundle of joy.

Kareena is seen holding Taimur and kissing him on his forehead. Both the baby and mother look healthy.

The picture was shared on Instagram by a Kareena Kapoor fanclub.

Earlier in the day, a statement was released on behalf of the actors and it read: "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016.

 "We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 after a five-year courtship. Khan was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and has two children with her - daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

