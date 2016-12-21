When I look in the mirror, I throw up: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Los Angeles: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger says he "throws up" when he looks at his reflection in the mirror.

The 69-year-old actor and former bodybuilding champion, who first claimed the title Mr. Olympia at the international competition Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend in 1970, says he has always been critical of himself, even when he was in his best shape, and is still repulsed by his appearance, reports femalefirst.co.uk

"When I look in the mirror, I throw up. I was already so critical of myself, even when I was in top physical shape," Schwarzenegger told Cigar Aficionado magazine.

Despite winning the title over seven consecutive years, he used to doubt why he was crowned champion every time because he felt he was "lacking" something.

"I'd look in the mirror after I won one Mr. Olympia after another and think, 'How did this pile of s**t win?' I never saw perfection. There was always something lacking," the "Predator" actor said.

Although he Isn't happy with his looks, Schwarzenegger says he doesn't feel like he will soon be turning 70-years-old because he has maintained the same lifestyle he enjoyed two decades ago.

"I don't feel my age. I do everything exactly the same as I did 20 years ago," he said.