Singer Selena Gomez ends "toxic" friendship with Taylor Swift

Los Angeles: Singer Selena Gomez has reportedly ended her friendship with singer Taylor Swift post her rehab stint.

The two singers, who have made no secret of their close friendship over the years, are now having a major feud right now as Gomez has been "shutting out" Swift, reports radaronline.com.

Gomez has been advised by her counselors to stay away from Swift.

"Since Selena (Gomez) got out of rehab, she has been cutting out all of the bad influences in her life - and that definitely included Taylor," said a source.

"Taylor (Swift) is always trying to one-up Selena, and make it look like Selena is just lucky to be her friend" and now Selena is just completely over it," the source added,

Claiming that Swift's too "wild" and their friendship is "toxic" to the Gomez, the source added that the "Hands to Myself" singer has now been surrounding herself with "positive influences" and "Taylor, unfortunately, does not make the cut anymore."