Prince owed $600,000 to divorce lawyer

Los Angeles: Late singer Prince reportedly owed $600,000 to his divorce lawyer.

Prince passed away at the age of 57 on April 21 earlier this year, but Cousins Law Firm in West Palm Beach, Florida, has filed a claim with his estate over a $599,735.63 bill from his and Manuela Testolini's 2006 divorce, reports tmz.com.

Lawyer Patrick Cousins says he had agreed with Prince that the singer did not have to pay him until all the loose ends of the case were tied up. He said he wrapped up everything on April 1, 20 days before Prince's sudden death.

Prince passed away at his Paisley Park home after an accidental overdose of the drug fentanyl but his sibling Tyka previously said she was not entirely shocked by his sudden death.

Speaking about coping with his death, she said: "It wasn't hard at all. It was a two-word phone call: 'He's gone.' And I knew who he meant. I hung up the phone. An employee of Prince called. I have been preparing for two years, so I knew that it was coming."