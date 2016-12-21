Actor Justin Timberlake says he always wanted to put his music in film

Los Angeles: Actor Justin Timberlake says he always wanted to put his music in a film.

The 35-year-old singer handled the soundtrack for the animated movie 'Trolls' and has also acted in the feature. He is now combining his passions for both acting and singing, which is something he had always been interested in doing, reports deadline.com.

'Trolls' has been nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song for the song 'Can't Stop The Feeling'.

Speaking about the film, Timberlake said: "I can honestly say I've always wanted to combine the two, do music for a film. I never thought it would be 'Trolls' that would be my first foray into that, but I have always wanted to do it.

"It was so fun, every day. Playing a character in the movie as well," he added.

Director Mike Mitchell said that the idea for the feature, which is based on the popular children's toys known for their wild hair, came from the lack of "mythology" surrounding the origins of the troll dolls.

"It all came together with that little creature, the troll with the hair.

"The cool thing was there was no story, there was no world. That's like a great opportunity for us and for all the artists that worked on it that we got to create this entire world and mythology that didn't exist," Mitchell added.