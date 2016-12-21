Strength, flexibility pillars of fitness: Gul Panag

Mumbai: Actress Gul Panag, who is a fitness enthusiast and has posted a number of videos, images of her wanderlust in the past, feels that strength, flexibility and endurance are the pillars of fitness.

The actress posted a 45-second long video which captured her in a working out mode holding dumbbells, clad in her gym attire.

"Had fallen off the fitness band wagon a bit. Now slowing getting back on. With a little help from Fort Minor (rock band). Because, 'Remember the name'," Gul captioned the video.

The 'Dor' actress also posted that she does yoga and promotes it as well.

"I do and promote yoga. However, resistance training is equally important. Strength, flexibility and endurance are the three pillars of fitness," she added.