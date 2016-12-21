Kareena, Saif have a sunny boy: Rishi Kapoor
By
| Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 13:16
First Published |
Rishi Kapoor, Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Breach Candy Hospital, veteran actors, India, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Tashan, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, LOC Kargil, Amrita Singh, Sharmila Tagore

Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy: Rishi Kapoor

Mumbai: Rishi Kapoor has congratulated new parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on their first born. The veteran actor says the couple have a 'sunny boy'.
 
Kareena, daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital here. They named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.
 
Rishi, who is the brother of Randhir and uncle to Kareena, thanked everyone on Twitter for the wishes.
 
"Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes, will pass it on!" Rishi tweeted on Wednesday.
 
 
Kareena and Saif, who have worked together in films like 'Tashan', 'Kurbaan', 'Agent Vinod', 'LOC Kargil' and 'Omkara', got married in October 2012. 
 
Saif, the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and shares two children with her - daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.
 
Tags:
rishi kapoor, Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Breach Candy hospital, veteran actors, India, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, randhir kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Tashan, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, LOC Kargil, Amrita Singh, Sharmila Tagore
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 