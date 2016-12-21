WATCH these Indian divas explore same-sex in ‘Lay You Down’ music video

New Delhi: For the very first time in India, two Indian divas can be seen exploring same sex love in a music video titled ‘Lay You Down’ released by DJ Nanok.

Indian-origin American singer Monica Dogra and actress/model Anushka Manchanda have featured in a steamy video where they intimately share their love for each other.

The video is a new song ‘Lay You Down’ by Mumbai-based DJ Nanok who came up with the idea of two women celebrating love without being sexually explicit.

DJ Nanok said, "Wanted an emotional moment between two people in love. But then I thought why can't it be two girls?"

The video was released days after the Queer Parade which took place in Delhi. The parade is taken out in major cities of the world in support of LGBT rights.

The video is certainly a head-turner as it’s quite unusual that anything promoting homosexuality is received well in India unless it has some satire attached to it.