I'm a confident bathroom singer, says Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha', says she is a "very a confident bathroom singer".

"I am a bathroom singer. I have been a bathroom singer since I was young... I am a very confident bathroom singer rather," Bhumi told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The 27-year-old actress says she is unaffected by family's complaint over her bathroom singing.

"I have had my family complain as well, but I am pretty unaffected."

'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha' is slated to release worldwide on June 2, 2017. The film is a love story with a satirical flavour and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher. This will be the first time Akshay will be seen with the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' famed star.

It is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Plan C Studios and Abundantia and presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and KariArj Entertainment.