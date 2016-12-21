Actress Margot Robbie serves wedding guests 'pizza and Coco Pops'
Actress Margot Robbie married film director Tom Ackerley, reportedly served her wedding guests pizza and Coco Pops.

According to Australian newspaper Northern Star, Robbie treated everyone involved to a menu consisting of pizza and the chocolate breakfast cereal -- known as Cocoa Krispies in the US -- which was served in bowls with milk or cream for dessert, reports dailymail.co.uk. 

A source told the newspaper that Robbie skipped the traditional wedding cake, and instead set up bowls, milk and cream around the dance floor, for guests to indulge in the chocolate treat.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress and Ackerley were married in Coorabell, near Byron Bay, where around 50 guests were in attendance.

The wedding began at 4 p.m. and concluded with a disco which finished around 11 p.m.      

