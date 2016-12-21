Jennifer Lopez cancels million dollar new year gig

Los Angeles: Singer Jennifer Lopez has abruptly cancelled her plan to ring in 2017 with a performance at E11even nightclub in Miami, Florida.

According to a source, Lopez would have received $1 million for the gig but she decided to cancel it to spend time at her new home with her family, reports tmz.com.

Lopez recently bought a home in Bel-Air, which is where she would ring in the new year with her twin children, Max and Emme, and other family members.

"She was just so consumed with 'Shades of Blue', her concert and other obligations, getting on a plane for New Year's just seemed too much and she wanted some personal and family time during the holidays," a source said.

Her representative said in a statement that Lopez would reschedule the appearance in the future.

"Citing personal and family time, Jennifer Lopez's manager Benny Medina has cancelled her Miami appearance on New Year's Eve. Having attended the event last year, artist and management look forward to rescheduling the appearance at E11even in the future," the representative said.