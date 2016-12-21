Brad Pitt rings in 53rd birthday with old friends

Los Angeles: Amid his ongoing divorce and custody battle against actress Angelina Jolie, actor Brad Pitt, who turned 53 over the weekend, reportedly celebrated his birthday with a low-key dinner attended by his 'old' friends.

Pitt celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

"Brad Pitt spent his birthday enjoying a mellow dinner with a few close, old friends. Brad has been working hard on maintaining a low-profile and his plan is to stay out of the spotlight until his divorce and custody issues are finalised," a source told hollywoodlife.com.

"He was not interested in celebrating his birthday out at any hot restaurants. Brad will not be doing anything that will interfere with his custody battle and does not want it to look like he is busy dating or partying.

"His primary focus right now is working on himself and working on rebuilding his relationship with his kids," the source added.

Sadly, Pitt didn't get a chance to meet his children on his special day as Jolie and their daughter Shiloh were spotted heading to digital store Samy's Camera in Los Angeles for some shopping that day.