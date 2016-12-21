'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is quirky, cute: Kriti Sanon

Noida: Actress Kriti Sanon says her upcoming film 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' is quirky, cute and light.

"'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has been my fastest film which I have shot in one schedule and that's also a very special and a different film. It's quirky, cute and light," Kriti told IANS here.

Kriti, who was here last week for the launch of her label Ms. Taken's three day 'KISS - Keep It Stylish Sale', says the film has got a "bit of comedy and romance" too.

'Bareilly Ki Barf'i' is directed by 'Nil Battey Sannata' fame director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

Kriti has lauded the director and the writer of the film.

"The film is very well written by Nitesh Tiwari and very well directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari," she added.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi', which is slated to release on July 21 next year, is a romantic comedy rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city Bareilly.

The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

The film will feature Ayushmann as the owner of a printing press. Rajkummar will be seen as an author and Kriti as a straightforward and liberated girl.