Tara Sharma Saluja raises funds for cancer-stricken children

Mumbai: Actress-turned-producer and host Tara Sharma Saluja has raised funds for children suffering from cancer.

Tara was recently approached by the Cuddles Foundation to help raise funds for their Not So Secret Santa campaign, wherein funds are collected for nutritious food baskets which are gifted to children afflicted with cancer.

"I am honoured to be part of the Cuddles Foundation's Not So Secret Santa campaign this month and gift nutritious food baskets to children with cancer. "

"I have learnt from them that good nutrition and of course, good care and treatment assure a very high full recovery rate, and hence if our small efforts of helping provide food baskets will help these kids, I am 100 per cent there for them," Tara said in a statement.

Tara visited Sion hospital on Tuesday to spend time with the children.