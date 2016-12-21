Govinda celebrates birthday with trailer launch of new film ‘Aa Gaya Hero’

Mumbai: Bollywood's evergreen comedian Govinda celebrated his birthday by launching the trailer of his film "Aa Gaya Hero" here on Wednesday.
"I am playing the role of a police officer in the film. After 15 years, I am coming back as a hero in the film," said Govinda, who turned 53, during media interaction here.
He added: "You guys have seen me in 'Partner' and 'Bhagam Bhag' where I played character role. But what you have seen here today, the song and dialogues, this is something I have never done before."
"Aa Gaya Hero" is directed by Deepankar Senapati and will be the first film made under Govinda's production house.
Releasing Feb 24th ' 17. Stay tuned for more updates very soon.#GovindaIsBack #AaGayaHero pic.twitter.com/WeYW0rL2yN
— Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) December 21, 2016
"I would like to thank my wife, Sunita. Because of her assistance and help I could make this film otherwise there was no chance of making it," he said.
The film will release on February 24, 2017.
Talking about his political stint, Govinda said: "I regret my decision of joining politics and will keep regretting for life. I think, when you're not aware of the subject, your presence there would always be painful and regrettable."
Add new comment