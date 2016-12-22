Pretty bad in the romance department: James Franco

Los Angeles: Actor James Franco feels he is "pretty bad in the romance department" as he is not very good at executing "grand gestures".

"I've been pretty bad in the romance department," Franco told etonline.com.

"I think I'm a caring guy, but the grand gestures I'm not great at. I need to put more work into it," he added.

While Franco is a little unlucky in love, his brother Dave is set to marry Alison Brie next year and Franco is greatly looking forward to it.

"He's supposed to get married in February. I think he's so casual about it," he said.